Chitradurga Mutt's Head Seer Urges Amit Shah To Support Minority Status For Lingayats

Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga Mutt on Wednesday urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah to support the Karnataka government's decision of granting minority status to Lingayats community.
In the letter to Shah, Seer termed the ongoing movement in Karnataka between the followers of Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats community as a 'temporary outbreak of emotions', which will not last long.
He said granting special status to the community will unite the divided sub-castes of Lingayats.
"Minority status to this religion will deliver some benefits to youth of community-individually and collectively. It is not a step to divide community but measure to unite divided sub-castes of Lingayats," the letter read.
The letter of the sheer came a day after Shah accused the ruling Congress party in Karnataka of creating a rift between the Hindus.
Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally in Davanagere city ahead of the state assembly election, Shah said, "On one hand their party President (Rahul Gandhi) talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, on the other hand, their chief minister (Siddaramaiah) is creating a divide between Hindus. Such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party."
The elections to the 224-seat assembly will be held on May 12, and the results will be declared on May 15.
While the Congress party is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is pulling all stops to regain the southern state into its fold.
(ANI)
I, Xavier Siby Moorkattil, a sincere student from Second Year(B-Section) of Academic Year 2017-2018, S.P.N. No. 1603179 studying Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at St. Xavier’s Technical Institute, Mahim(W), Mumbai. I wish to report an incident of Eve-Teasing faced by a teacher in the class of our college. (Note: Here I am not mentioning the teacher’s name because of she may feel uncomfortable). Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class. As soon as the teacher told students to get up and wish Good Afternoon, that time some students whistled at her. It is not only just a whistle but also a Cat-calling/Wolf-whistling. As the Practical Session of SST (Software Simulation Technique) for B3 Batch Students was off, therefore, they were having Entrepreneurship practical. I feel that the teacher had been a victim of Eve-Teasing. After being whistled by some students of B3 Batch, she just told them that whole B3 Batch will be detained from Entrepreneurship practical. According to me, this is a very less punishment to them, those students who had actually whistled to the teacher should be slapped by her or should be beaten-up by sandals. The most likely reason of why they had whistled to her is that the teacher is very lenient. It is a duty of every citizen of India including students and elders to never ignore such incidents. I am bringing this incident in a knowledge of you-all so that all of you will be alert. For this type of students, their parents should be contacted. On 13th of March, 2018; Tuesday at 9:05 am, I already complained this matter to the Principal of our college by giving a complaint letter and The Principal took the action. He contacted his parents. And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I did not complain this issue to The President of India but I already complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, the status mentions the following:-
Received by: Prime Ministers Office
Officer name: Shri Ambuj Sharma
Officer Designation: Under Secretary (Public).
Also, On Saturday, 17th of March, 2018, at 2:50 PM; I had reported this issue to a Social Activist whose name is Varun Pruthi. On Sunday, 18th of March, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.; I had reported this issue to another Social Activist whose name is Abhishek Mishra. Also, On Sunday, 18th of March 2018 at 12:42 p.m; I had reported this issue to a famous Indian Politician whose name is Arvind Kejriwal.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger. Teachers not only come to earn. They demand respect and gratitude from students. I think that the teacher was almost in tears. This should not be taken lightly.
If the Eve-Teasers are not taught a lesson, they may grow up to become a serial molester.
ZOOM THE FOLLOWING IMAGE TO SEE THE PROOF OF GRIEVANCE DESCRIPTION/STATUS WHICH I HAD ALREADY SENT TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE and I had highlighted some of the CONFIDENTIAL lines like my Registration Number, etc in the following image with black so that it should not get in the hands of the wrong person.
I Decided not to shut up but to stand up.
CAN WE STOP CALLING IT EVE-TEASING?
IT’S NOT EVE-TEASING
IT’S NOT CAT-CALLING
IT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The more we stop Sexual Harassment today, the safer will be tomorrow.
Harassing WOMEN does NOT make A MAN. It makes the person A COWARD. RESPECT AND PROTECT WOMEN that’s what makes the person A “MAN”.
I posted this issue here BECAUSE…
OTHER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT DO THIS CRIME EVER IN THEIR LIFE.
CASE FORWARDED TO HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT.
CASE RE-FORWARDED TO TECHNICAL EDUCATION.
