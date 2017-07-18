Chinese Media Rejects Report From Pakistan That Said '158 Indian Soldiers Were Killed'
After India, China has denounced 'groundless' reports from Pakistan which claimed that the Chinese army had killed 158 Indian soldiers.
In a report, the People's Daily cited the article carried by Dunya News as fake. The article had said that at least 158 Indian soldiers had been killed and several had been injured by the Chinese army.
India on Monday categorically denied reports that the Chinese Army killed 158 Indian soldiers and fired rockets across the Sikkim border.
It came a day after China's army conducted new drills in Tibet that included targeting enemy aircraft and tanks.
"Such reports are utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous. No cognisance should be taken of them by responsible media," Ministry of External Affairs Minsiter official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
The response came after Chinese Army carried out attacks across the Sikkim border wounding several Indian soldiers, reported Dunya news citing a two minute video footage that was broadcasted by the China Central Television (CCTV).
The video footage showed the Chinese soldiers attacking an Indian posts using rocket launchers, machine guns, and mortars.
This incident came amidst India-China's month long stand-off in China, Bhutan, and India tri-junction Doklam border.
The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from constructing roads close to the Doklam border.
India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China.
Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.
It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo-China border. Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet.
With Agency Inputs
