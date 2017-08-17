Here's How Chinese Media Mocked India In This Video Over Doklam Standoff

Amidst a raging tension between India and China over Doklam Standoff, a Chinese news agency, Xinhua, has mocked India in a spoof video.

Titled as "7 Sins of India. It’s time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS" the video accuses India of trespassing, violation bilateral convention, trampling international law.

The anchor Dier Wang says," Didn't your mama tell you never break the law?" Wang also says that India is pretending to be asleep.

"When the whole world is trying to wake India up from its impulse, China has realized it's impossible to awaken a guy who's pretending to be asleep."

In the video, a man appears with a stick-on beard apparently representing a Sikh.

"Do you negotiate with a robber who had just broken into your house... You just call 911 or just fight him back, right?" says Ms Wang. 911 is the number used in the US for emergency hotline.

The actor answers "Why call 911 - don't you wanna play house, bro?" The total duration of the video is three minutes and has been posted through Xinhua's English-language account on Twitter.

Here is the video:

#TheSpark: 7 Sins of India. It’s time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. pic.twitter.com/vb9lQ40VPH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2017

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector for nearly eight weeks after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.

China has been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, have carried a barrage of critical articles on the Doklam stand- off slamming India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had recently said both sides should first pull back their troops for any talks to take place, favoring a peaceful resolution of the border standoff.

India also conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it.

(With PTI inputs)