Chinese Defence Ministry Warns India To Draw Lesson From Doklam, Says Chinese Media

China Global Television Network says, 'China's defense ministry warns India to draw lesson from Doklam standoff after India withdraws troops'.

The move comes after India issued a press release today and China downplayed the same.



Earlier, China claimed its soldiers continued to patrol the area and said India had withdrawn its troops today.

China also remained silent on its plans to build a road, which sparked the prolonged standoff in the Dokalam area near Sikkim, and said it would "make adjustments" with the situation on the ground.

As the Indian statement on mutual "expeditious disengagement” went viral on social media and among Chinese journalists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying sought to highlight the withdrawal of Indian troops to dispel impressions of a climbdown by Beijing.

Troops of the two countries have been locked in a standoff in Dokalam since June 16 after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

India wanted the status quo to be restored to withdraw its troops.

Indian troops intervened to stop Chinese troops from building the road close to the strategic Chicken Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India’s mainland with its North East.

India said China’s road building also violated the 2012 agreement between the Special Representatives of India and China to resolve the boundary issue. The agreement referred to the strategic tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan.

Developments in Dokalam come days of ahead of the September 3-5 BRICS, (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

