21 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:58 pm National News Analysis

China's Presence Increasing In Neighbouring Countries: Former Diplomat

Outlook Web Bureau
Former diplomat Nirupama Rao said on Tuesday that China's presence was increasing in the areas surrounding India especially in the maritime regions.

"21st Century is the century of oceans as it helps to have a strong connectivity. We share troubled borders with China," the former foreign secretary said, while noting that an increasing muscularity of China is being witnessed in the Indian Ocean.

Rao, who was speaking during a panel discussion here at an event, further went on to elaborate on the Indo-China relations by highlighting the issues of One Belt and One Road (OBOR) and the bilateral relations of China-Pakistan.

They have built an airport near the Indo-China border to increase the proximity of China's movement along the border, she said.

ANI

