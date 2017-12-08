The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 6:59 pm International News Analysis

China Warns Citizens In Pakistan of Possible Terror Attacks

Outlook Web Bureau
China Warns Citizens In Pakistan of Possible Terror Attacks
File Photo
China Warns Citizens In Pakistan of Possible Terror Attacks
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said on its website today it had information about a "series of terror attacks" planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay inside and avoid crowded places.

China's exposure to militant attacks has risen in recent years as its overseas footprint expands. The Islamic State group said in June it kidnapped and killed two Chinese teachers in Quetta.

Advertisement opens in new window

China has invested heavily in Pakistan, where thousands of Chinese workers are employed in USD 60 billion worth of infrastructure projects under Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative. The port and road-building projects in Baluchistan province have come under frequent insurgent attacks.

For decades, a small number of Uighurs, an ethnic minority in western China that has chafed under Beijing's rule, have sought refuge with the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan's government has promised Beijing that it will deploy troops to secure the economic corridor being built and root out anti-China militants in its northwestern tribal areas.

AP

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Beijing China-Pak Terrorism International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : At Least 12 Out of 15 Newly Elected Uttar Pradesh Mayors Are 'Crorepati', Reveals Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters