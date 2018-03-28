China To Resume Sharing Hydrological Data With India On Brahmaputra

China said today it will resume sharing with India the hydrological data of the Brahmaputra river as top water resource officials of the two countries wrapped up two-day talks, the first after Beijing last year stopped providing the data crucial to predict floods.
"On the basis of humanitarian spirit and our shared will to develop bilateral ties we will continue with the cooperation on hydrological information cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here.
He was responding to a question whether China will resume sharing of the hydrological data on Brahmaputra river, which Beijing suspended last year stating that it could not share it with India due to upgradation of data collection station in Tibet.
China's announcement to not to share the data came soon after the 73-day long stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Dokalam over Chinese military's plans to build a road close to India's Chicken Neck corridor connecting North-Eastern states.
A team of officials of India's Ministry of Water Resources held talks with their Chinese counterparts on the cooperation of trans-border rivers in the last two days at the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the first after Beijing last year stopped providing the data.
Lu said during the talks the two sides reviewed the achievements of the previous meetings as well as bilateral cooperation on emergency and response and hydrological information.
"The two sides have agreed to continue with such cooperation. On the grounds of humanitarian principles and the basis of bilateral relations China will continue with this cooperation with the Indian side on the provision of hydrological information and emergency response cooperation," Lu said.
Asked whether China would resume the data, Lu said "since you made it quite clear", China will continue with the cooperation on hydrological information cooperation.
The two-day talks of the 11th meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-Border Rivers concluded yesterday at Hangzhou, a statement from the Indian Embassy here said today.
The Indian side was led by Teerath Singh Mehra, Commissioner (B&B), Ministry of Water Resources and the Chinese side by Yu Xingjun, Consul, Department of International Cooperation Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources.
The meeting which was held in a "cordial and friendly" atmosphere reviewed the progress made since the earlier meetings of the ELM and their continued cooperation on provision of hydrological information and emergency management in respect of trans-border rivers, the press release said.
The officials also reviewed the data utilisation report upon provision of hydrological information provided by China to India in flood season on Brahmaputra and Sutlej Rivers.
The institutional mechanism of the ELM was established in 2006 to discuss various issues related to trans-border rivers.
Under existing bilateral Memorandums of Understanding, China provides to India hydrological information of Brahmaputra River (Yarlong Zangbo) and Sutlej River (Langqen Zangbo) during the flood seasons.
Under the arrangement, China provides flood season data of the Brahmaputra river between May 15 and October 15 every year.
China has been building major dams on Brahmaputra river to generate hydel power. It operationalised Zangmu hydroelectric project in October, 2015 and three more are under construction.
While dams raised concerns of water shortages in India and Bangladesh, which are lower riparian states of Brahmaputra river, China said its dams were aimed at generating power and not storing water.
The data shared by upper riparian state, China, to lower riparian states, India and Bangladesh is essential every monsoon to allow anticipation of the flow of the water and take necessary measures to deal with flooding in India's north-eastern States.
PTI
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
I, Xavier Siby Moorkattil, a sincere student from Second Year(B-Section) of Academic Year 2017-2018, S.P.N. No. 1603179 studying Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at St. Xavier’s Technical Institute, Mahim(W), Mumbai. I wish to report an incident of Eve-Teasing faced by a teacher in the class of our college. (Note: Here I am not mentioning the teacher’s name because of she may feel uncomfortable). Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class. As soon as the teacher told students to get up and wish Good Afternoon, that time some students whistled at her. It is not only just a whistle but also a Cat-calling/Wolf-whistling. As the Practical Session of SST (Software Simulation Technique) for B3 Batch Students was off, therefore, they were having Entrepreneurship practical. I feel that the teacher had been a victim of Eve-Teasing. After being whistled by some students of B3 Batch, she just told them that whole B3 Batch will be detained from Entrepreneurship practical. According to me, this is a very less punishment to them, those students who had actually whistled to the teacher should be slapped by her or should be beaten-up by sandals. The most likely reason of why they had whistled to her is that the teacher is very lenient. It is a duty of every citizen of India including students and elders to never ignore such incidents. I am bringing this incident in a knowledge of you-all so that all of you will be alert. For this type of students, their parents should be contacted. On 13th of March, 2018; Tuesday at 9:05 am, I already complained this matter to the Principal of our college by giving a complaint letter and The Principal took the action. He contacted his parents. And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I did not complain this issue to The President of India but I already complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, the status mentions the following:-
Received by: Prime Ministers Office
Officer name: Shri Ambuj Sharma
Officer Designation: Under Secretary (Public).
Also, On Saturday, 17th of March, 2018, at 2:50 PM; I had reported this issue to a Social Activist whose name is Varun Pruthi. On Sunday, 18th of March, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.; I had reported this issue to another Social Activist whose name is Abhishek Mishra. Also, On Sunday, 18th of March 2018 at 12:42 p.m; I had reported this issue to a famous Indian Politician whose name is Arvind Kejriwal.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger. Teachers not only come to earn. They demand respect and gratitude from students. I think that the teacher was almost in tears. This should not be taken lightly.
If the Eve-Teasers are not taught a lesson, they may grow up to become a serial molester.
ZOOM THE FOLLOWING IMAGE TO SEE THE PROOF OF GRIEVANCE DESCRIPTION/STATUS WHICH I HAD ALREADY SENT TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE and I had highlighted some of the CONFIDENTIAL lines like my Registration Number, etc in the following image with black so that it should not get in the hands of the wrong person.
I Decided not to shut up but to stand up.
CAN WE STOP CALLING IT EVE-TEASING?
IT’S NOT EVE-TEASING
IT’S NOT CAT-CALLING
IT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The more we stop Sexual Harassment today, the safer will be tomorrow.
Harassing WOMEN does NOT make A MAN. It makes the person A COWARD. RESPECT AND PROTECT WOMEN that’s what makes the person A “MAN”.
I posted this issue here BECAUSE…
OTHER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT DO THIS CRIME EVER IN THEIR LIFE.
CASE FORWARDED TO HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT.
CASE RE-FORWARDED TO TECHNICAL EDUCATION.
