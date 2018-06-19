The Website
19 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:21 am International

China Slams US Trade Threats As 'Blackmail', Warns Of Countermeasures

Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons: File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-06-19T08:23:09+0530

China on Tuesday said Donald Trump's threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion of worth of Chinese goods was "blackmail" and warned it was prepared to take countermeasures if Washington goes through with them.

The US "practice of extreme pressure and blackmail departed from the consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations and has also greatly disappointed international society", China's commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.

Also Read: Trump Escalates China Trade War, Announces Plan For Tariffs On $200 Bn In Products

"If the US loses and issues a list, China will have no choice but to take comprehensive measures of a corresponding number and quality and take strong, powerful countermeasures.

AFP

