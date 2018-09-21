China Open: Kidambi Srikanth Suffers Straight Games Quarter-Final Defeat To Kento Momota

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the 2018 China Open after losing to Kento Momota of Japan in their men's singles quarter-final match at Jiangsu on Friday.

In a one-sided match lasting just 28 minutes, Srikanth lost 21-9, 21-11 in straight games. The India shuttler was never in the match.

This was Srikanth's third defeat at the hands of world number two this year. At Malaysia Open in June, he lost 13-21, 13-21. In July, he lost 21-12, 14-21, 15-21 at Indonesia Open.

Now the head-to-head record stands at 8-3, in favour of the Japanese.

PV Sindhu is the lone Indian left in the tournament. The third seeded Indian will take on Chinese Chen Yufei in a women's singles quarter-final match later in the day.

Sindhu has a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head record. In the ir last meeting, the Indian shuttler won 15-21, 18-21 at 2017 BWF World Superseries Finals in Dubai.