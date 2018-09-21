China Open 2018: India's Campaign Ends With PV Sindhu’s Quarter-Final Defeat

﻿
Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kento Momota in straight games 9-21, 11-21 in their men's singles quarter-final match.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2018
India's PV Sindhu plays against Chinese player Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles badminton final match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
outlookindia.com
2018-09-21T17:40:03+0530

India's campaign at China Open 2018 ended with the defeat of PV Sindhu in women's singles quarter-final match at Jiangsu on Friday.

Sindhu, seed third, lost to China's Chen Yufai in three games 21-11, 11-21, 21-15. After losing a one-sided first game, the Asian Games silver medalist came back strongly to force the decider. But she failed to keep her momentum going.

Sindhu entered the match with a 4-2 head-to-head lead. In their previous meeting, the Indian shuttler won 15-21, 18-21 at 2017 BWF World Superseries Finals in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kento Momota in straight games 9-21, 11-21 in their men's singles quarter-final match.

In a one-sided match lasting just 28 minutes, Srikanth lost 21-9, 21-11 in straight games. The India shuttler was never in the match.

This was Srikanth's third defeat at the hands of world number two this year. At Malaysia Open in June, he lost 13-21, 13-21. In July, he lost 21-12, 14-21, 15-21 at Indonesia Open.

Now the head-to-head record stands at 8-3, in favour of the Japanese.

Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Badminton Sports

