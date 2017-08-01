China Loves Peace But Also Has The Confidence To Defeat 'All Invasions': President Xi Jinping

For the second time in three days, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of the PLA's capability to thwart invasions.

Amid an ongoing stand-off between neighbouring countries India and China in Sikkim that is reaching its fifth month, Chinese President Xi Jinping today said China will never compromise on its sovereignty and security and its Army has the confidence to defeat "all invasions".

"We will never allow any people, organisation or political party to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country at any time, in any form," Xi said addressing a special ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the 2.3 million strong People's Liberation Army (PLA), the world's largest standing army.

"The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions," Xi, 64, said.

"No one should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests," he said at the ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People attended by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders of the ruling Communist Party and army officials.

On July 30, Xi during a massive PLA parade had said, "I firmly believe that our gallant military has both confidence and ability to defeat all invading enemies".

Like his earlier address, there was no direct reference in his speech to over a month-long India-China military standoff at Doklam in the Sikkim section.

His remarks came in the midst of massive official media campaign by the foreign and defence ministries here accusing Indian troops of trespassing into Chinese territory at Doklam.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last month during the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa NSAs meet here on July 27-28 also held separate talks with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.

Both the countries are tight-lipped about the outcome of Doval-Yang talks.

