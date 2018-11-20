﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Chilli Powder Thrown At CM Arvind Kejriwal Inside Delhi Secretariat

Chilli Powder Thrown At CM Arvind Kejriwal Inside Delhi Secretariat

According to reports, the man has been detained and investigation is on.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
Chilli Powder Thrown At CM Arvind Kejriwal Inside Delhi Secretariat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
PTI Photo
Chilli Powder Thrown At CM Arvind Kejriwal Inside Delhi Secretariat
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T16:14:47+0530

An unidentified man on Tuesday threw chilli powder at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi Secretariat.

The attacker has been identified as Anil Kumar Sharma and has been detained by police.

A close aide of Kejriwal told Outlook that the man was carryinhg chilli powder, match boxes and tobacco. He said Kejriwal's spectatcles broke during the attack.

The man was waiting outside the Chief Minister's office and attacked him when Kejriwal stepped out, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters. "Kejriwal's eyes were not affected in the attack as he was wearing spectacles."

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said rogue elements who are attacking Kejriwal are backed by the BJP.

The attackers are being provided full immunity by the Delhi Police, the police has no intention to take firm action against the attack, AAP's Raghav Chadha alleged.

In the past, Kejriwal has been attacked with ink, slippers and was slapped during a public rally.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : New Drug Shows Promise In Halting The Spread Of Brain Cancer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters