The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:19 pm Society

Children Should Feel Safe Against Evil, Let’s Hold Them A Little Closer To Us: Sunny Leone

Outlook Web Bureau
Children Should Feel Safe Against Evil, Let’s Hold Them A Little Closer To Us: Sunny Leone
Image Posted On Twitter By Sunny Leone
Children Should Feel Safe Against Evil, Let’s Hold Them A Little Closer To Us: Sunny Leone
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Sharing her picture with her adopted daughter, Nisha, actor Sunny Leone today pledged to protect her children from all the "evil" in the world and urged people to hold their kids a little closer to them.

The 36-year-old actor's remarks come after the entire country erupted in outrage against Kathua rape-murder and Unnao rape.

Leone took to Twitter to condemn the two brutal incidents, saying children should be protected at "all costs".

Advertisement opens in new window

"I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety.

"Children should feel safe against evil, hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!" she wrote.

Advertisement opens in new window

The actor also shared her picture with daughter, Nisha, whom she adopted with husband Daniel Weber in July 2017.

The couple also welcomed twins - Asher and Noah - via surrogacy last March.  

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sunny Leone Children Actor/Actress Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Only Legal Option Was Available To It': Amarinder Defends Govt Stand In Road Rage Case Against Navjot Singh Sidhu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters