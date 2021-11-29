Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Demands Removal Of Import Duties On Cotton

The Chief Minister requested the Union Textiles Minister to take steps to remedy the situation and protect the industry and jobs.

2021-11-29T19:31:53+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 7:31 pm

With the intention of fostering the health of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Centre to remove 11 per cent import duty levied on cotton, rework terms for e-auction of cotton and extend 5 per cent interest subvention to spinning mills for procurement.

Citing representations from apparel manufacturers of Tamil Nadu on the "grave situation of cotton and yarn price volatility and its impact on the prices of fabrics and garments," Stalin in a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal sought measures to address the situation and protect the textile industry and prevent job losses.

"As you are aware, textile industry is the second largest employment provider in the state and Tamil Nadu accounts for 1/3rd size of the textile business of the country. The present crisis has led to mass cancellation of export orders and hardships in fulfilling long term export commitments." If this situation is not addressed, large number of apparel and textile units may soon become unviable resulting in closure and consequent large-scale unemployment and industrial unrest.

The letter, dated November 27, and addressed to the Union Textiles Minister Goyal was released to the media on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

M K Stalin Tamil Nadu India Imports Textiles
