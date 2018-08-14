Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon Dies At 90

Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Dass Tandon died on Tuesday hours after he was admitted to a hospital in Raipur after he complained of uneasiness, according to news agency ANI. Tandon was 90.

Tandon had felt uneasy on Tuesday morning following which he was rushed to the state-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, told PTI.

He had been kept in the hospital's critical care unit and was under observation, Jaiswal had said, but did not divulge any further details.

Tandon, one of the founder members of the Jansangh which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

During his long political career, he had served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.

(With PTI inputs)