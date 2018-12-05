Chennai: Spy Cameras Found Inside Women Hostel's Rooms, Owner Arrested

In an incident reported from Chennai, a private women's hostel owner in Adambakkam was arrested on Wednesday for installing hidden cameras inside hostel rooms and girl’s bathrooms.

The accused, 48-year-old Sampath Raj alias Sanjay, was running a hostel for working women in a house he had rented.

"Sanjay, had posted details of the accommodation on the group Flats & Flatmates which is popular on Facebook. He was renting out three bedrooms at the hostel in Thillai Ganga Nagar and seven girls were staying there. They had paid an advance of Rs 20,000 and decided on a monthly rent of Rs.5,500 per person. It had been open for only the last two months," The News Minute quoted police officials as saying.

According to reports, the incident came to light when one of the girls staying at the hostel found a camera inside a socket.

The investigating officer of the case told the media, "The first one was found by a girl when she was using the bathroom. She kept trying to plug a hair dryer into the socket and realised that the plug wouldn't go in. She became suspicious and dismantled it and saw that there was a hidden camera. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Aadambakkam station and we went to investigate."

The reports added that three cameras were found in the plug sockets, two were found inside lamp bulbs, three inside wristwatches one on the hanger inside the wardrobe.

"We arrested him and have booked him under sections of the IT act. We will conduct further investigations to see how far this issue goes," said officials.