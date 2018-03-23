Chemotherapy, Radiation Expenses May Not Be A Problem for the poor Anymore, But Organ Transplant Will still Be

The centre’s ambitious Rs 5 lakh medical insurance plan for 10 crore Indians will cover chemotherapy and radiations costs of cancer patients, but isn’t prepared to include expensive organ transplants.

National Health Protection Mission, Ayushman Bharat, which was approved by the cabinet on Thursday will be a huge relief to many cancer patients but those waiting for a helping hand for organ transplant, like the expensive liver or kidney transplants, may get to hear the good news when the second phase of the plan is rolled out.

The live transplants are one of the most expensive procedures costing around Rs 20 lakh but kidney transplant is less expensive, up to 4-5 lakh, reports Indian Express. According to government data, India has rising numbers of people suffering from kidney problems due to burden of diabetes and hypertension. Every year about 2.2 lakh new patients of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) get added in India.

The National Health Protection Scheme, dubbed "Modicare" was announced in 2018 union budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to provide insurance to 100 million poor families would require Rs 110 billion in federal and state funding each year, a government official had told Reuters.

Health Minister JP Nadda has said there will be no shortage of money. 10 crore families from Socio-Economic Caste Census will benefit from Ayushman Bharat under National Health Protection Mission which was launched on Wednesday, according to a statement provided by the Health Ministry.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said,“All life-saving procedures will be covered, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy.”

Quality of facilities, overcrowding in hospitals are other hovering public questions, which Nadda says will be taken care of. All public hospitals in states implementing Ayushman Bharat-NHPM will be deemed empanelled for the scheme. As for private hospitals, they will be empanelled online based on defined criteria, Nadda said.