Charity Suggests Giving Child Sex Dolls To Pedophiles To Prevent Sex Assaults on Children

To prevent incidents of child sexual abuse, therapists at Specialist Treatment Organization for the Prevention of Sexual Offending (StopSO) have recommended pedophiles to use child sex dolls in a 'managed environment'.

The rather controversial suggestion comes amid increasing cases of pedophilia and sale of sex dolls.

“For someone who has an exclusive attraction to children, there is no legal way for them to satisfy their desires apart from masturbating to an image in their own head as they’re not allowed to look at pictures or even draw a drawing,” the Independent quoted Juliet Grayson, a registered psychosexual therapist as saying.

The charity has reportedly claimed that lifelike sex dolls with the appearance and anatomy of a child should be provided for free on prescription to pedophiles to satiate their unlawful desires and save real children from sexual assaults.

The fetish of owning sex dolls is not an activity of the netherworld and has especially gained prominence in recent times . Owning Child sex dolls, however, remains a controversial subject.

Late July this year, a 72-year-old former primary school governor was found guilty of importing a life-size child sex doll from China to the UK and was arrested.

The surge in the sale of child sex dolls have helped cops in UK to catch pedophiles, said a report by The Sun.

The dolls, often manufactured in China and Hong Kong, are a “relatively new phenomenon” in the UK with urgent calls made for their ownership and manufacture to be criminalised amid fears they could normalise paedophilia and put real kids at risk, the report added.