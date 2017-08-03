The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:51 pm International

Charity Suggests Giving Child Sex Dolls To Pedophiles To Prevent Sex Assaults on Children

The charity has reportedly claimed that lifelike sex dolls with the appearance and anatomy of a child should be provided for free on prescription to pedophiles to satiate their unlawful desires and save real children from sexual assaults.
Outlook Web Bureau
Charity Suggests Giving Child Sex Dolls To Pedophiles To Prevent Sex Assaults on Children
Representative Image
Charity Suggests Giving Child Sex Dolls To Pedophiles To Prevent Sex Assaults on Children
outlookindia.com
2017-08-03T14:56:34+0530

To prevent incidents of child sexual abuse, therapists at Specialist Treatment Organization for the Prevention of Sexual Offending (StopSO) have recommended pedophiles to use child sex dolls in a 'managed environment'. 

 The rather controversial suggestion comes amid increasing cases of pedophilia and sale of sex dolls. 

Advertisement opens in new window

 “For someone who has an exclusive attraction to children, there is no legal way for them to satisfy their desires apart from masturbating to an image in their own head as they’re not allowed to look at pictures or even draw a drawing,” the Independent quoted Juliet Grayson, a registered psychosexual therapist as saying. 

 The charity has reportedly claimed that lifelike sex dolls with the appearance and anatomy of a child should be provided for free on prescription to pedophiles to satiate their unlawful desires and save real children from sexual assaults.  

 The fetish of owning sex dolls is not an activity of the netherworld and has especially gained prominence in recent times . Owning Child sex dolls, however, remains a controversial subject. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Late July this year, a 72-year-old former primary school governor was found guilty of importing a life-size child sex doll from China to the UK and was arrested. 

 The surge in the sale of child sex dolls have helped cops in UK to catch pedophiles, said a report by The Sun

 The dolls, often manufactured in China and Hong Kong, are a “relatively new phenomenon” in the UK with urgent calls made for their ownership and manufacture to be criminalised amid fears they could normalise paedophilia and put real kids at risk, the report added.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sex Offenders Child Sex Abuse International News Analysis
Next Story : Book Your Tatkal Ticket Now, Pay Later, IRCTC Announces New System
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters