13 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:27 am National

Chaos At Tej Pratap’s Wedding As Unruly Crowd Loots Food, Utensils

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Chaos prevailed at the wedding of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as an unruly crowd breached the cordon separating the pandal meant for VIPs and the media and started looting food items.

Yadav tied the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai, who is the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai.

Preparations were made for thousands of people gathered for the wedding.

Shortly after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya exchanged garlands, a horde of people – believed to be RJD supporters -- broke the cordon and started looting food items.

Soon the entire area was strewn with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs, while a number of party leaders made a vain attempt to chase away intruders by wielding sticks.

Several media persons, including cameramen, complained of having been manhandled and their equipment damaged.

Caterers said the unruly crowd looted some of their utensils and other items.

Organisers had earlier said that arrangement of food had been made for around 7,000 people, but it appeared that no adequate attention had been paid towards regulating such a huge number of people.

PTI

