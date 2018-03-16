BJP Means 'Break Janta Promise, Says TDP After Quitting NDA

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, an NDA ally, today formally decided to quit the NDA coalition government, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said. The Congress party will support the no-confidence motion against the centre by the TDP and YSR Congress party, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy said .

The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning.

The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily tele-conference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning.

The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.

TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others said the 'BJP means 'Break Janta Promise'.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu yesterday accused the BJP-led central government of metting out injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu stated this in the state assembly hours after YSR Congress, TDP's rival in the state, gave notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house. pic.twitter.com/FADQCKVOig — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will co-operate with whoever fights for the state’s rights," Naidu had told the state Assembly.

In his statement in the assembly, Naidu said: “I am telling this with pain and agony, 40 years of political experience and as people’s word. It is not good to play with the lives of people. If you sincerely move the no-trust motion, we will fully co-operate. If you do it by colluding, we will expose you,” the TDP president warned the YSRC.

The YSRC is seeking to put the the TDP on the defensive by moving a no-confidence motion.

Refuting criticism against him that he was 'weak, the chief minister said: "Mine is dharma, mitra dharma. For four years I have been requesting the Centre but now, only under inevitable circumstances, I started fighting only to secure the state’s rights since the Prime Minister has meted out injustice."

He reiterated the demand that the Centre fully implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and also the promises made in the Rajya Sabha at the time of bifurcation of the state to carve out Telangana.

Naidu recalled that the TDP MPs had been constantly fighting in Parliament to get the promises fulfilled.

Yesterday, the TDP floated a 'conspiracy' theory as it toyed with the idea of leaving the NDA. Several leaders targeted the BJP for the no-holds-barred attack by Jana Sena president and film star Pawan Kalyan on the Chief Minister and his son Lokesh last night.

Incidentally, Kalyan -- who floated Jana Sena in March 2014 -- played a key role in the TDP's victory in the then general elections.

His party did not contest the elections but supported the TDP-BJP combine, though in 2019 the Jana Sena is all set to become a major challenger to the TDP.

Several TDP leaders condemned Kalyan’s diatribe and sought to blame it all on the BJP top leadership.

Beginning with Naidu, all TDP leaders alleged a “conspiracy” in collusion with the popular star to weaken their party as they lashed out at Kalyan for reading out the “New Delhi script”.

"At a time when I am fighting to safeguard the interests of the state, some people are trying to weaken me by indulging in unwarranted criticism instead of strengthening my hands. They should ponder if it is fair,” Naidu said.

"Some bigwigs are behind this drama," he alleged, but did not name anyone.

Earlier in the day, in an oblique reference to the BJP central leadership, the chief minister warned that "Tamil Nadu-type dramas" could not be played in Andhra Pradesh.

He was apparently referring to allegations by opposition parties in Tamil Nadu that BJP was controlling the AIADMK government in the state.

