The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:37 pm National

Chandigarh Stalking Case: District Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Vikas Barala

Vikas, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, was first arrested by the police on August 5 for stalking Varnika Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer.
Outlook Web Bureau
Chandigarh Stalking Case: District Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Vikas Barala
File Photo
Chandigarh Stalking Case: District Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Vikas Barala
outlookindia.com
2017-08-29T17:40:00+0530

The district court in Chandigarh has dismissed the bail plea of Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar in the Chandigarh stalking case which hit headlines earlier this month.

Sources confirmed the same to Outlook. 

Vikas, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, was first arrested by the police on August 5 for stalking Varnika Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer. He was granted bail on the same day but was under judicial custody since August 9. They appeared in court following massive outrage on streets and in the Parliament

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier, Director General of Police Chandigarh Tajender Singh Luthra had said that the Haryana BJP chief's son and his friend were slapped with charges of abduction.

The notice was issued to both the accused, under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case was filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).

With Agency Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Subhash Barala Chandigarh BJP Women National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Far Away In Delhi, How A Kerala Temple Serves Southern Cultural Flavour
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters