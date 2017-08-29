Chandigarh Stalking Case: District Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Vikas Barala

The district court in Chandigarh has dismissed the bail plea of Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar in the Chandigarh stalking case which hit headlines earlier this month.

Sources confirmed the same to Outlook.

Vikas, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, was first arrested by the police on August 5 for stalking Varnika Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer. He was granted bail on the same day but was under judicial custody since August 9. They appeared in court following massive outrage on streets and in the Parliament

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier, Director General of Police Chandigarh Tajender Singh Luthra had said that the Haryana BJP chief's son and his friend were slapped with charges of abduction.

The notice was issued to both the accused, under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case was filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).

With Agency Inputs