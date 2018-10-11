Chandigarh: Sikh Women Exempted From Wearing Helmets, Says Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said women belonging to Sikh community have been exempted from wearing helmets in Chandigarh.

The decision has been taken following a representation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Sikh bodies.

The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving two wheelers in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, a Home Ministry statement said.

The Delhi transport department through its notification issued on June 4, 1999 carried out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women "whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear protective headgear".

The rule was further amended, vide notification August 28 2014 as in the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rule 1993, in Sub-Rule 115 for the word "women", the word "Sikh women" shall be submitted.

The announcement came hours after Akali Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal met the home minister to press for the demand.

PTI