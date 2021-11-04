Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty

Liverpool cruised past Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win in Germany.

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi challenge for the ball during their Champions League, Group B match in Liverpool, England on November 3, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T10:10:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 10:10 am

Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League on Wednesday to advance into the round of 16 — which is starting to take a 1970s throwback look. (More Football News)

Liverpool cruised past Atlético Madrid 2-0 at Anfield and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win in Germany.

The four teams with four straight wins — after Bayern Munich and Juventus sealed their places on Tuesday — have already given the knockout lineup a nostalgic feel. Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool combined to win all eight European Cup titles from 1971-78.

Liverpool had never opened a Champions League group stage with four wins, though it was rarely troubled against Atlético in Group B after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané scored in the first 21 minutes. Atlético dropped to third in the group behind Porto, which was held to a 1-1 draw at last-place AC Milan.

Ajax is having a standout Champions League campaign after being ignored by the Super League founders from England, Italy and Spain when they lined up their ill-fated project several months ago.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The Dutch champion made it back-to-back big wins over Dortmund, which had veteran defender Mats Hummels sent off in the first half.

Second-place Dortmund trails Ajax by six points in Group C with two rounds left. Dortmund is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, which routed Besiktas 4-0 and hosts the German side next on Nov. 24.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan — two of the 12 Super League clubs — have taken control of Group D from upstart Sheriff after important wins Wednesday.

Karim Benzema's goals ensured Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 and lead the standings by two points from Inter. The Italian champion made it two straight wins over Sheriff, 3-1 away to the champion of Moldova.

Manchester City overpowered Club Brugge 4-1 and was rewarded with top spot in Group A after late drama at Leipzig where Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2.

A PSG team missing the injured Lionel Messi rallied from an early Leipzig surge to lead at halftime through two goals by Georgino Wijnaldum. But PSG dropped points after a stoppage-time penalty by Leipzig substitute Dominik Szoboszlai.

City took a one-point lead over PSG before they meet in Manchester in three weeks' time.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD ASSISTS

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold typically creates as many scoring chances in a season as a playmaker wearing No. 10.

His precision passes into the heart of the goalmouth carved open Atlético Madrid's defense to set up Jota and Mané for simply taken goals.

They ensured Liverpool will be seeded as a group winner in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 13. The 2019 champion is seven points clear of second-place Porto.

Atlético's loss ensured seven-time European champion AC Milan can still advance as group runner-up despite taking only its first point Wednesday.

A 1-1 draw with Porto at San Siro ended with 40-year-old Milan substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic being marked by 38-year-old Pepe. Ibrahimovic had a goal disallowed in the closing minutes because a teammate was offside.

Atlético hosts Milan in three weeks' time when Liverpool welcomes Porto.

AJAX REVIVAL

Ajax sold its core of young Dutch talent after its stellar Champions League run in 2019, when it was minutes away from reaching the final against Liverpool.

Serbian playmaker Dusan Tadic stayed and he scored Wednesday in the 72nd minute to spark Ajax's three-goal comeback at Dortmund.

Sébastien Haller scored for the fourth straight game and the former West Ham forward now has seven goals in the group stage.

Dortmund had led when Marco Reus scored a first-half penalty minutes after Hummels was sent off. It seemed a harsh decision for a sliding tackle on Brazilian forward Antony that did not appear dangerous.

PSG PAYS PENALTY

Paris Saint-Germain already trailed to an early goal by its former player Christopher Nkunku, his fifth for Leipzig in the group stage, when the German side got a penalty in the 12th minute.

That spot-kick from Andre Silva was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and PSG turned the game around with Wijnaldum's first goals for the club.

When a second spot-kick was awarded in the closing minutes, Neymar tried to sway the outcome.

"He asked me, Are you going to score?'" Leipzig's taker Szoboszlai said.

"I said Yes'. He said, Are you sure?' I told him, I never miss.'"

Szoboszlai didn't and there is now an extra edge to PSG's upcoming visit to Man City with Club Brugge still in contention just four points off second place.

"Being second to City doesn't change anything for us," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino of renewing his rivalry with Pep Guardiola.

"We need to have the desire to go there and win the game to try to be top of the group."

City got goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus after resting Kevin Kevin De Bruyne ahead of facing Manchester United this weekend.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Sadio Mane Karim Benzema Football UEFA Champions League Liverpool Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team

Lionel Messi Called Up For Argentina's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Despite Injury

Paris Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas Retires From 2nd-round Match

Rahul Dravid A 'Stalwart Of Indian Cricket': Rohit Sharma Congratulates New Head Coach

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team, Says Rohit Sharma After Big T20 World Cup Win Against Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: England Pacer Tymal Mills Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Thigh Strain

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Made The Difference’, Says Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: English Umpire Michael Gough Withdrawn After Bio-Bubble Breach

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: All-round India Demolish Afghanistan By 66 Runs To Keep Hopes Alive

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: All-round India Demolish Afghanistan By 66 Runs To Keep Hopes Alive

WI Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Live On Diwali Day: Where To Get Live Streaming - Full Details Here

WI Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Live On Diwali Day: Where To Get Live Streaming - Full Details Here

Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Live Streaming On Diwali - Full Details

Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Live Streaming On Diwali - Full Details

Rahul Dravid Appointed As India Cricket Team Head Coach

Rahul Dravid Appointed As India Cricket Team Head Coach

Read More from Outlook

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Look at prices of precious metals in relation with real rates of return, other commodities and new players like cryptocurrencies.

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Outlook Web Desk / Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma set up India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match.

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech during the Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced 50 different projects worth Rs 661 crore.

Advertisement