﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Centre Will Continue To Spend On Education', Prakash Javadekar Clarifies His 'Ask Alumni Not Govt' Remark

'Centre Will Continue To Spend On Education', Prakash Javadekar Clarifies His 'Ask Alumni Not Govt' Remark

Javadekar, while speaking at the Jnana Prabhodini School on Friday had said that schools should utilise their alumni for betterment rather than only approaching the Government.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
'Centre Will Continue To Spend On Education', Prakash Javadekar Clarifies His 'Ask Alumni Not Govt' Remark
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
File Photo: PTI
'Centre Will Continue To Spend On Education', Prakash Javadekar Clarifies His 'Ask Alumni Not Govt' Remark
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T10:02:12+0530

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday issued a clarification on a statement he made at a school function in Pune.

Javadekar, while speaking at the Jnana Prabhodini School on Friday had said that schools should utilise their alumni for betterment rather than only approaching the Government.

“Whatever I spoke during an event at a school two days ago, I have understood that some misunderstanding has arisen from my statement. I would like to clarify that I did not intent to say that Government will not spend on education and former students should spend on educational institutes,” Javadekar’s clarification read.

“The meaning of my statement was that the Government will continue to spend on education. In the last four years, Modi Government has increased the budget on education by 70 per cent and we will continue to increase it,” the Union HRD Minister said in the statement.

He said that the Government would continue spending on education and former students should also contribute.

“This is the exact crux or meaning of my statement. One will understand what exactly I wanted to say only after hearing my entire speech,” he added.

“To help the education sector is the duty of the Government and we will continue to do that,” the Minister said. He added that since former students of Jnana Prabhodhi are contributing towards the school, he cited its example.

PTI

 
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Prakash Javadekar Pune Education Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Twenty Hours On, Fire At Kolkata Wholesale Hub Yet To Be Doused; Two Firefighters Hurt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters