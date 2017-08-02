Centre To Make Aadhaar Mandatory For Real Estate Deals To Cut Benami Deals, Says Report

The Modi government is planning to make Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory in real estate deals at the time of registration of documents, reported Indian Express.

According to the report, the step has been taken to reduce the increasing benami transactions in the country.

“To curb the benami transactions, the government is also planning to introduce electronic registration system of the properties, for which Aadhaar-based authentication will be a prerequisite,” Indian Express reported quoting an official.

To implement this, the central government may also amend Sections 32 and 32A of the Registration Act, 1908, Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Last year, the government also enacted the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, following the increasing benami transactions in the country. The Act states that, if a person found guilty of benami transactions would face rigorous imprisonment for at least one year, which can be extended up to seven years. The person shall be liable to pay a fine, which may extend to 25 per cent of the fair market value of the property.

Interestingly, the government had in June called a signed cabinet secretariat letter, which was shared widely on social media, giving out the government's move to link Aadhaar with all the land records from 1950 as fake.

The letter that apparently came from the Cabinet Secretariat, said that under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP), the government has called for "complete digitalization of land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records of any immovable property. The Centre's letter further says that the government, "by an Act of Parliament, is considering linking Aadhaar numbers with the ownership of said properties. The properties which are not linked shall be considered for appropriate action under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016."

The letter was issued on June 15 and addressed to Chief Secretaries of states and UTs, Additional Chief Secretaries of state and UTs, Lt Governor Delhi, NITI Aayog and a copy was also sent to the Prime Minister's Office for record.