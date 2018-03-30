Centre To File Review Petition In SC Against SC/ST Act Ruling

The Centre will file a review petition in the Supreme Court over its recent ruling on Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act, said Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Friday.

He tweeted that "the Government of India is committed to the welfare of scheduled castes and tribes. In relation to the Supreme Court's decision on the Atrocity Act, the Central Government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court".

He also urged the organisations to end their protest in the backdrop of the Centre's decision.

"Considering the Centre's decision, I request all the organisations and people, who are agitating over this issue, to revoke their movement," Gehlot tweeted.

On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent.

The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad also confirmed that his ministry will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

"The government has taken note of judgment of the Supreme Court about laying doing new norms as per SC/ST operation is concerned. I have already instructed the Ministry of Law over the desirability of filling a review and appropriate follow-up action," Prasad said.

The Opposition has been pressing the Centre to file a review petition against the recent top court ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)