﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Manipur 'Fake' Encounters: Centre Supports Policemen Plea For Recusal Of SC Bench

Manipur 'Fake' Encounters: Centre Supports Policemen Plea For Recusal Of SC Bench

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that the alleged reported remarks of the bench that these cops were "murderers" has affected the morale of police and armed forces.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
Manipur 'Fake' Encounters: Centre Supports Policemen Plea For Recusal Of SC Bench
Supreme Court of India
File Photo
Manipur 'Fake' Encounters: Centre Supports Policemen Plea For Recusal Of SC Bench
outlookindia.com
2018-09-28T16:27:38+0530
Related Stories

The Centre Friday supported the plea by Manipur policemen in the Supreme Court who were chargesheeted in alleged fake encounter cases, seeking recusal of the bench from hearing the case.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and U U Lalit reserved the order on the plea which sought its recusal from hearing the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that the alleged reported remarks of the bench that these cops were "murderers" has affected the morale of police and armed forces.

He said the armed forces in Manipur are facing difficult times fighting insurgency and the court's remarks has completely shaken their morale.

The court, which is hearing a PIL seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur, had on July 14 last year constituted the SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe into them.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Encounters Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Supreme Court Human Rights Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Festive Waiting Period: Honda Activa 5G And Honda CB Shine SP
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters