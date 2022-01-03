Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group: Maha health minister

Talking to reporters in Jalna after the commencement of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group, Tope said the central government should also rethink on the testing policy for those arriving from foreign countries.

Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group: Maha health minister
Vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group began on Monday.

Trending

Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group: Maha health minister
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T15:28:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 3:28 pm

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the state has congratulated the Centre for starting the COVID-19 vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group, but at the same time also requested it to allow those in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated.

"The Omicron variant has reached every country and there remains no issue now of high-risk and low-risk countries. The central government should guide over this issue as this policy is framed by it," the minister said. The minister also sought from the Centre a standard protocol for curbs to check the spread of COVID-19.

"We have congratulated the central government for starting the vaccination of 15-18 age group. But, at the same time we have placed some demands to tackle the virus spread. We have urged the central government to also undertake the vaccination of children in the 12 to 15 age group," the minister said.

"We also need 40 lakh doses of Covishield and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin to give booster shots to those working in the essential and healthcare sectors and those (above 60 years of age) who have co-morbidities," he said. Tope also said that monoclonal antibodies, needed to treat some COVID-19 patients, are expensive. So, the central government should intervene and see the costs of these medicines are brought down and they are available in sufficient numbers.

"Another important antiviral drug, Molnupiravir, should also be made available in sufficient quantity as its demand will be high like Remdesivir. The central government has also told us that 13 companies are instructed to produce Molnupiravir," he said. The testing kits used to differentiate between Omicron and Delta infections should also be made available at affordable prices, so that this testing is not costly, he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tope also demanded a standard protocol for restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19. "The definition of lockdown is different in different states. We have set a criteria of 40 per cent bed occupancy and 700 metric ton of oxygen consumption for the lockdown. I have come to know that a lockdown has started in Haryana, and there are strict restrictions in Delhi. We have requested that a standard protocol of restrictions be issued by the central government," he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Maharashtra Covid-19 Vaccination Covishield Covaxin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

Outlook Business Team / The unemployment rate rose from 7.0 per cent in November to 7.9 per cent in December, highest since 8.3 per cent in August.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Wander

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Wander

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement