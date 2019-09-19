﻿
Banks Not To Declare Any Stressed MSME As NPA Till March 31, 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman says the banks will also also hold public meetings with NBFCs and retail borrowers in 200 districts in next ten days to give credit

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T20:09:09+0530

The government has asked banks not to declare any stressed MSME as NPA till March 31, 2020 and rework loans, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman citing RBI circular. The banks will also hold public meets with NBFCs, retail borrowers in 200 districts before Sept 29 to give credit, she added.

The Finance Minister said the government has reviewed the liquidity situation with banks and they have identified some NBFCs that they can lend to.

 Sitharaman was addressing a media conference in the national capital to announce measures amid the growing debate on the economic slowdown.

Sitharaman has been holding weekly press briefings to announce decisions in a bid to revive the economy.

