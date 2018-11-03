Centre Removes Three Members Of NMML Society, Appoints Journalist Arnab Goswami Among Others

Amidst a controversy surrounding the proposed “museum for all prime ministers” in the Teen Murti Estate, the Centre has removed three members of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) society and appointed journalist Arnab Goswami and three others in their place.

Those who were removed by the centre are economist Nitin Desai, professor Udayan Mishra and former bureaucrat BP Singh.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the three members removed from the society had been critical of the government’s approach towards NMML. The decision has come after some members of the NMML society opposed foundation stone laying for the all PMs museum, dubbing it as an attempt to dilute Nehru’s legacy.

The Ministry of Culture has appointed former foreign secretary S Jaishanker, journalist Arnab Goswami, BJP MP and president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Ram Bahadur Rai in their place.

The Ministry of Culture has also said that the resignation of Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University, has been accepted from the membership for the NMML society.