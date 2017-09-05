Centre Gives Google Pixel Handsets With Reliance Jio SIM To Bureaucrats For 'Secure Communication'

The government has given about 500 Google Pixel handsets with Reliance Jio SIM cards to senior bureaucrats, customized to suit their needs.

The Hindu quotes a senior official within the government saying that the phones were given for the purpose of “secure communication”. The Android phones were reportedly distributed close to two months ago and have a pre-stored list of contacts above the rank of joint secretary.

Aside from questions that could be raised about the ‘secure communication’ these handsets enable, the newspaper asks why the devices were needed when government officials already have RAX, a fixed secure landline communication network.

The number of RAX lines were reportedly increased from 1,300 to 5,000 since the Modi government came into power. The rationale for the new handsets, as explained to the newspaper by a government official is that it would “ensure communication even if an officer is out of office. They have been customised to suit the security needs.”

The newspaper however quotes another official saying that the handsets were not being put to use and being used as “showpieces” by officials. They say that officials do not respond to calls on their handsets and still prefer using the landline.

The use of these mobile phones outsourced to private companies would raise questions about data leaks though.

A few days ago, between 15 to 20 mobile phone makers responded to the government's directive to share information about security measures they have taken to ensure that user data is not compromised.

"We have so far asked 36 companies. Till about 15 to 20 companies have responded. Some companies asked for more time which we have given," Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters.

The government had wanted to know what security measures the companies are taking to make sure that user data is not leaked.

"Based on what information they give, we will examine it and inform them if there are any concerns," the senior bureaucrat said.

Replying to a query, Kumar said there are reports that data was getting leaked from certain phones.

"There are reports that certain phones are leaking data which is going to third country servers or third party servers which are not authorised. If that is the case, we do not want that to happen," he said.

The Centre had sent notices to mobile phone makers of China and other countries to provide information about the procedures followed by them for data security.

As many as 21 phone makers, including leading Chinese brands Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Gionee, were asked to give a "detailed, structured written response" on how they secure data and ensure its safety and security, as per a government order issued last month.

A few weeks ago, Alibaba's UC Browser came under the government's scanner for alleged leak of mobile data of its Indian users and may be banned in the country if found guilty, a senior IT ministry official had said.

"There have been complaints against UC Browser that it sends mobile data of its users in India to server in China. There are complaints that even if an user has uninstalled it or cleaned browsing data, the browser retains control of DNS of user's device," he added.