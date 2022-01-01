Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Centre Deferred GST Hike On Textiles Fearing Defeat In Upcoming Polls: Congress

The BJP only understands the language of victory and defeat, and has nothing to do with people's prosperity, the spokesperson said.

Centre Deferred GST Hike On Textiles Fearing Defeat In Upcoming Polls: Congress
Congress spokesperson. | PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

Centre Deferred GST Hike On Textiles Fearing Defeat In Upcoming Polls: Congress
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T23:27:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:27 pm

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Centre deferred the hike in GST on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 percent out of fear of losing the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and later in Gujarat, which is a textile hub.             

Addressing a press conference here on New Year day, the party's national spokesperson Pawan Khera said considering the current scenario of inflation, wishing people a "prosperous year" would be a lie, and handed out a list of items that will become costlier this year, such as footwear, online auto ride booking, FMCG products, ATM service charge, cement, steel, etc.     

The only way to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from continuing with the price rise on items of daily necessities is by giving him a taste of defeat in the elections, Khera said. "The Centre was going to raise the GST on textile, of which Gujarat is a hub, from January 1, but it decided to defer the move. It was done because of the upcoming elections in five states, and after that in Gujarat (which will go to the polls in December this year)," he said. So, the decision to raise the GST on textile was put on hold out of fear of (defeat) in these elections, he said.

Related Stories

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

The BJP only understands the language of victory and defeat, and has nothing to do with people's prosperity, the spokesperson said. The Centre decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, only after its deposit on seats in the Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh were forfeited. The government also withdrew the controversial farm laws, Khera said.              

The ruling party also tasted defeat in the urban bodies polls in Karnataka a few days ago, which was also factored in in its decision to put off the hike in GST on textiles, he said. "The indication is clear. He (Prime Minister Modi) only understands the language of vote, victory and defeat. He has nothing to do with running the government, of concern for our prosperity, whatever happens to the country. He will rectify his mistakes only when he is defeated," Khera said.         

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"If we want the mistakes to be corrected, then we will have to give them a reply in a language that they understand — by showing them defeat," he said. Khera also handed out a list of recent decisions taken by the Centre, which the Congress claimed has added burden on the public, such as a hike in GST on footwear, online auto ride bookings, rise in FMCG products, rise in ATM service charges, cement, steel, etc.        

The GST Council had on September 17 decided to correct the inverted duty structure in the textile sector and decided that a 12 per cent uniform GST rate will be applied on textile products, including readymade garments, except cotton. The decision was put on hold as per an announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nirmala Sitharaman Ahmedabad GST Assembly Elections Press Conference FMCG ATM Farm Laws
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement