20 August 2018 Last Updated at 7:07 pm National

Centre Declares Kerala Floods A 'Calamity Of Severe Nature'

Over 7.24 lakh displaced people have been sheltered in 5,645 relief camps dotting the state, they said.

Outlook Web Bureau
  • Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    PTI Photo/Coast Guard
  • Flood affected areas of Chengannur seen from a Indian Navy helicopter, at Alappuzha district of the Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • An aerial view of flooded areas of Kerala.
    Coast Guard Handout Photo via PTI
  • Rescue teams and local panchayat representatives involved in evacuating people from landslip-prone areas to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala, pose for a group photo.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • Coast Guard teams organize relief material for camps at Kottayam district in Kerala.
    Coast Guard via PTI
  • A doctor attends to a man who has left his house in flood affected area to take shelter at a relief camp set up at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers cook food for flood effected people at a relief camp set up inside a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set up for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man eats a meal as others line up for food being distributed at a relief camp set for flood effected people at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A woman puts her clothes to dry at a basketball court of a Christian missionary run school which has been turned into a relief camp for flood effected people in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Women and children who have left their flood affected homes spend time at a relief camp set up at a government run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • A man who has left his flood affected home sits on bench inside a classroom of a government run school which has been turned into a relief camp in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Volunteers travel in a boat with essential supplies for stranded people in a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala. Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century.
    AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
  • Indian Army members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Army hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions of Thiruvilla.
    Indian Army Twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members conduct rescue and evacuation drive in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Navy twitter via PTI
  • Indian Air Force members airlift people trapped in flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    Indian Air Force Twitter via PTI
  • ITBP personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alleppey.
    ITBP Twitter via PTI
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People carry flood relief material to be sent to flood-affected areas in Thiruvalla in Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala.
    PIB Photo via PTI
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, at Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
    PTI Photo
  • People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
    AP Photo
  • People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
    PTI Photo
  • People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
    AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
    Navy Photo via PTI
  • Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
    PTI Photo
  • People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
    PTI Photo
  • Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
Centre Declares Kerala Floods A 'Calamity Of Severe Nature'
outlookindia.com
2018-08-20T19:07:52+0530

The massive flood in Kerala has been declared a calamity of severe nature, the home ministry said on Monday.

"Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes," a home ministry official said.

With rains ebbing away, Kerala got some respite on Monday but faced the gigantic task of rehabilitating those rendered homeless and preventing outbreak of water-borne diseases, even as the death toll mounted to 216, officials said.

Over 7.24 lakh displaced people have been sheltered in 5,645 relief camps dotting the state, they said.

Lt. Gen. DR Soni, the chief of the Army's Southern Command, told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that rescue operations are still continuing and drones are being used to assist in reaching people trapped in areas not easily accessible.

"The focus is on complete rehabilitation," he said, adding 1,500 army personnel were engaged in rescue operations.

He said people stranded on rooftops and inaccessible areas were being winched with the help of defence helicopters.

Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command (WNC),  said the  situation is improving and the rescue operations are almost complete, with efforts now moving towards relief and rehabilitation.

"As far as the Navy is concerned, we have stepped up our efforts specifically in the last four-five days and today, as you know, the effort is moving more towards providing relief and subsequently towards rehabilitation," Luthra told reporters. 

Army personnel carrying satellite phones have fanned out to difficult to negotiate areas in search of stranded people, he said.

Meanwhile, six more bodies were recovered late on Sunday night a Paroor in Ernakulam district, local MLA VD Satheeshan said, taking the death toll in the current spell of floods since August 8 to 216.

Satheesan said almost all those stranded in Paroor and nearby areas have been rescued and moved to safety.

Efforts were now under way to clear the houses of the debris to make them habitable.
Kerala Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board were trying to restore water and power supply in vast areas that are without power and tap water for the last several days.

Commercial flight operations from the naval airport at Kochi commenced today with the first Air India flight from Bengaluru arriving on Monday morning.

Small aircraft are being operated from the naval airport as the Kochi International Airport has shut operations till August 26 following flooding of the runways.

Relief material from different parts of the country has started arriving at the port here to provide some succor to the people of Kerala devastated by unprecedented floods in about a century, officials said.

A Cochin Port Trust official said Naval Ship INS Deepak, carrying relief material from Mumbai, arrived with about 800 tonnes of fresh water and nearly 18 tonnes of provisions.

Fresh water is being ferried on two barges to the affected areas. Trucks carrying provisions are being rushed for distribution, he said.

The official said another consignment of relief material sent by the shipping fraternity under an initiative of the Ministry of Shipping arrived at Vallarpadam.

A vessel with 50000 MT of crude from Mumbai has been diverted by BPCL to the Cochin port to meet the fuel demand of Kerala.

Incessant rains over the last few days have blurred the distinction between Kerala's backwaters and roads with sheets of water covering the landscape, but the state is facing shortage of potable water. Several fuel stations in the state are also reported to have run dry.

Train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have resumed and railways is also planning to conduct a trial run from Shornur to Ernakulam.

Train services from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi have been partially restored.

In the worst affected Chengannur in Alappuzha district, efforts are on to rescue some of those stranded in certain pockets, including Pandanad.

In a tragic fallout of the floods, unprecedented in about a century, a 19-year-old boy committed suicide in Kozhikode district after his class 12 certificate got destroyed in the deluge.

After water gushed into their house, Kailash and his parents from Karanthur had shifted to a relief camp a few days ago.

Kailash had got admission for a course at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and purchased a new set of clothes and set apart some money for higher studies, police said.

As the rain abated for a while, he returned home yesterday and was shocked to find his plus two certificate in shreds. Distraught, he ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of their house.

Southern Army Commander Soni underlined the mammoth logistical problem the force was facing while trying to rescue people and reach them relief.

"In the Southern Command, we are working on a relief plan. 27 boats were brought from Jodhpur, 15 from Bhopal. Teams have come from Bengaluru, communication and life jackets from Pune," he said referring to the logistical nightmare in tackling the situation.

He said the Army wanted to ensure that before the next monsoon all such requirements were "centrally located" in the region to ensure everything was in place at the time of a calamity.

Patanjali extends help 

Yoga Guru Ramdev said relief material worth Rs 50 Lakh has been sent to flood affected areas of Kerala and Karnataka.

“We will be sending material worth Rs. 1.5 crore more. The nation is proud of the rescue and relief operations conducted by our security forces in the flood affected areas,” Ramdev said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls review meeting

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a review meeting to take stock of the Kerala floods with deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and decided to donate a month's salary for relief measures.

Senior officials of the upper house and vice president secretariat IV Subba Rao also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, various other states leaders have announced monetary help for Kerala, which has been reeling under acute flood situation.

Indian NGO raises over $10,000

Sewa International, an Indian non-profit organisation in America, has raised over $10,000 for the flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala.

 

(PTI) 

Rajnath Singh New Delhi Kerala Floods Weather: Rains National News Analysis

