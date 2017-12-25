Modi Govt Brought Minority Institutes To Mainstream By Connecting 3Ts- Teacher, Tiffin And Toilet: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the BJP-led Central government in the last six months has brought thousands of educational institutions catering to minority communities, including madarasas, into the mainstream education system by "connecting 3Ts - Teacher, Tiffin and Toilet."

Speaking at a function in Kozhikode, Kerala, the minister said the government was working with utmost sincerity to ensure welfare of these students through affordable, accessible and quality education.



"For this, we are going to start the 'Tahreek e Taleem' Campaign," the minority affairs said.



The ministry was spending about 65 per cent of its budget on educational empowerment and skill development of the community, he noted.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has been working with commitment to provide affordable and quality education to students of all sections, including the minorities."



To encourage girl students from minority communities to pursue higher studies, the Centre will provide Rs 51,000 as 'Shadi Shagun' to the girls who complete their graduation, he said, according to a release.



Naqvi claimed that schemes of the ministry such as Hunar Haat, Seekho aur Kamao, Nai Manzil, Gharib Nawaz skill Development Scheme and Nai Roushini have succeeded in providing employment opportunities to more than 50 lakh people from the Minority communities.



On the motto of 'Empowerment Without Appeasement', he said, "It has ensured that the minorities also become an equal partner in the country's development process."



As many as 100 youths from minority communities have been selected in the Civil Services Examinations this year out of whom 52 are from the Muslim community, he noted.



This is the first time since Independence, the minority community students have been selected in the civil services in such a large number, the BJP leader said.