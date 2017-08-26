The Website
26 August 2017 National

Centre Asks Haryana Government To Provide Security To Judge Who Convicted Ram Rahim

Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left nearly 30 dead and scores injured.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-AP
2017-08-26T09:50:50+0530

The Centre last night asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to the CBI special court judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, officials said.

The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said.

The home ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the Judge's security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, the official said.

Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left nearly 30 dead and scores injured.

PTI

