Celebrations Begin As Australia, New Zealand Welcome 2018

The New Year has officially begun, as midnight passed in New Zealand and Australia, which are among the first places in the world to welcome in 2018.

Multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight as thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year at Auckland.

#WATCH New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2018 with spectacular fireworks pic.twitter.com/ablPAAsleT — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018 an hour earlier.

#WATCH Fireworks light Australia's Sydney Habour to welcome New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/xb0JUZqEP0 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Australians gathered around the Sydney Harbour Bridge in anticipation of one of the best firework displays in the world, with a preview already taking place earlier in the night.

(ANI)