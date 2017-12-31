The Website
31 December 2017

Celebrations Begin As Australia, New Zealand Welcome 2018

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018 an hour earlier.
The New Year has officially begun, as midnight passed in New Zealand and Australia, which are among the first places in the world to welcome in 2018.

Multi-coloured fireworks exploded across the city skyline at midnight as thousands of cheering revellers rang in the New Year at Auckland.

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018 an hour earlier.

Australians gathered around the Sydney Harbour Bridge in anticipation of one of the best firework displays in the world, with a preview already taking place earlier in the night.

(ANI)

