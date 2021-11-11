Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Celebrated DJ R Nation Is Winning The Hearts Of Audiences With His First Original, 'Happy'

Ravinder Singh Lochan, aka DJ R Nation, is a unique protagonist in electronic music culture. From selecting, mixing, sequencing, and producing music, he takes the EDM industry to the next level with his original and energetic tracks.

DJ R Nation

2021-11-11T17:08:22+05:30

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 5:08 pm

One of the most renowned DJs in the music industry, DJ R Nation has released his first original, "Happy," which is all set to rule the hearts of the audiences. The perfect combination of beats and music sets the mood on fire and makes the world groove on the zestful song. DJ R Nation is the name that has become synonymous with this genre of music that the Indian audiences live. His originals and live sets effortlessly blend across House, Electro, and Techno. His distinct understanding of dancefloors, moods, trends and audiences make him the most talented DJ in the music industry.

Ravinder Singh Lochan, aka DJ R Nation, is a unique protagonist in electronic music culture. From selecting, mixing, sequencing, and producing music, he takes the EDM industry to the next level with his original and energetic tracks. Being a well-known Punjabi music producer in India with an enormous fan base, Ravinder is producing music that enlightens the mood of the audiences and makes them feel delighted. From a very young age, DJ R Nation was inclined towards music, and as he grew, his love for music turned into his passion that made him a popular name amongst the Indian music fanatics.

The music enthusiast started his career from rock bottom and soon, with his passionate efforts, gained momentum among the people's eyes. DJ R Nation never considered any opportunity less than a miracle. Performing at weddings and parties gave him the chance to showcase his talent to the audiences, which further helped him get more excelling opportunities that made his music journey influential and inspiring. Ravinder Singh Lochan was also hired as a resident club DJ for nearly around 12 years, which helped him polish his skills to garner the love he is attaining now.

DJ R Nation, a peppy and happy soul on stage who is a favourite among all EDM fanatics, shares the stimulating thoughts that make him stand up every day and pushes him to compose the best music piece. He says, "There was no such day when I did not think about composing music pieces that touch the soul of people. I believe in producing music that leaves an imprint on the minds of people. It feels different when you can make people smile even in their tough times. There is something special about vibrant energy that transcends onto some foot-tapping numbers, which force anyone to shake a leg and make them enjoy it to the fullest. I am fortunate enough that I got the opportunity to unveil my talent and build my reputation in the musical realm. And I further promise to make the souls feel happier and joyful on my musical beats."

Until now, the DJ has been successful in releasing 13 remix albums which have made him worthy of recognition and all the praise that he has been garnering from his fans and peers. He is famous for his groovy mixes of Bollywood, Punjabi, and hip-hop music, making him a total package. Some of the renowned songs that DJ R Nation has worked on are 'Manzil,' 'Zindagi Milti Hai,' and 'Badmash Look'. DJ R Nation is a futuristic personality and is thinking of expanding his audiences with his energetic and lively events.

The music enthusiast has also worked on the Gippy Grewal Mashup Birthday Special, which is his biggest life-changing opportunity. From composing Bollywood music, UK Punjabi music, to doing mixes for Bollywood and Punjabi songs, Ravinder Singh Lochan, aka DJ R Nation voice, is a treat to your eyes. With his soulful voice and consistent efforts, he has catered to the Chandigarh audiences and other cities. And soon, if he keeps moving forward with the same state of mind, then there is no doubt that he will be seen performing across India and other parts of the world.

