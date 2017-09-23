The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:52 pm National

CEA Arvind Subramanian Gets One Year Extension Till October 2018, Says FM Arun Jaitley

Subramanian's predecessor was Raghuram Rajan, who quit the position in September 2013 after being appointed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outlook Web Bureau
CEA Arvind Subramanian Gets One Year Extension Till October 2018, Says FM Arun Jaitley
File Photo-PTI
CEA Arvind Subramanian Gets One Year Extension Till October 2018, Says FM Arun Jaitley
outlookindia.com
2017-09-23T13:53:26+0530

The government will extend the term of Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian by one year till October 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Subramanian, a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, was appointed India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in October 2014. His term was for three years, which was to end on October 16.

Interacting with reporters today, Jaitley said Subramanian will get one year extension.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BJP-led NDA government's 5-year term ends in May 2019.

The CEA is usually the main go-to person for advice for the finance minister on macro-economic matters, and primary responsibilities, among others, include authoring the mid-year analysis and the Economic Survey.

Subramanian's predecessor was Raghuram Rajan, who quit the position in September 2013 after being appointed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Subramanian graduated from St Stephen's College, Delhi, and got an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He obtained M.Phil and D.Phil from the University of Oxford, UK.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Subramanian Delhi - New Delhi Finance Minister & Ministry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ram Rahim Used To Organise 'Bigg Boss'-Like Show Involving Couples In His Cave, Alleges Honeypreet's Ex-Husband
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters