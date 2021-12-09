Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Black Box Of IAF Helicopter Retrieved

The Black Box of the crashed IAF aircraft Mi-17V5 is expected to provide crucial data regarding the chronology of events that led to the tragedy killing India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other army officials.

Wreckages of the crashed IAF Aircraft Mi-17V5 | PTI

2021-12-09T11:38:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 11:38 am

Defence officials on Thursday confirmed retrieval of the Flight Data Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 that met with an accident and crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in the incident.

According to the official sources, the black box was retrieved as a consequence of expanding the search area from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot.

The black box is likely to provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country's first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17V5  helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area. 

