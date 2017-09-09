The Website
09 September 2017

CCTV Captures Footage Of Man Abducting 3-Year-Old Child From Navi Mumbai's Vashi Railway Station

The Navi Mumbai Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are taking help of the Global Positioning System (GPS) so that the culprit can be nabbed and the child is rescued soon.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
A CCTV footage has revealed a man abducting a three-year-old child from Navi Mumbai's Vashi Railway station and is seen taking a train for Panvel from there, on September 6.

The Navi Mumbai Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are taking help of the Global Positioning System (GPS) so that the culprit can be nabbed and the child is rescued soon.

The footage showed the abductor boarding a Panvel-bound train with the child at 1.03 p.m. from Platform number 3.

The police said that the child left his mother when she was buying vada pav near Vashi station and on turning around didn't find her child, and immediately informed the police.

When the cops started searching the CCTV footage, the abductor was seen boarding the train, with the child in his arms.

A case of kidnapping has been registered and the child is yet to be traced. (ANI)

