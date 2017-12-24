The CBSE has tied up with the Ramakrishna mission to impart value education to its students and make them "awakened" citizens.
"Values such as harmony, peace, compassion and humility have for centuries been a part of the discourse of every society of the world and their need and importance is universally accepted and felt.
"With the objective to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation in promoting values education, the Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi has prepared 'Awakened Citizen Programme' for teachers and students," the board said in a letter sent to schools.
This programme is a three-year graded Values Education programme for students of classes 6-8 (or classes 7-9).
However, the implementation of the programme by schools is voluntary.
"The schools that opt for this programme are required to allot 16 periods per year and are to be committed for a minimum period of three years. As the programme involves initial two days' training of teachers conducted in the school, the schools desirous of enrolling into the programmes will also have to register with the Ramakrishna Mission," the letter added.
CBSE Ties Up With Ramakrishna Mission To Impart Values In Students
