CBSE Re-Exam For Class 12 Economics On April 25, Class 10 Likely In July

The class 12 re-examination for Economics will take place on April 25th, while the re-test for Class 10 mathematics is likely to be conducted in July, Education Secretary Anil Swarup announced today.

He said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak for Class 10 mathematics paper is restricted to Delhi and Haryana.

There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-examination will be held outside the country, he said.

"Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July, news agency ANI quoted Swarup as saying.

There will be no re-examination for Non-Resident Indians or NRI students.

"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," he said.

The CBSE had announced a retest of the two papers earlier this week following reports that the papers were leaked.

Students and Congress youth leaders today held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked, accusing the board of negligence and demanding immediate action against the guilty.

While some students gathered at Parliament Street in the heart of the city, members of the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) began marching towards Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's residence but were stopped.

Student groups and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, raising various demands, including an independent investigation.

"The leaks have exposed the capture of the highest academic institutions by the exam mafia under the watch of the Modi government as well as the abdication of authority by the HRD minister and the CBSE chairperson," NSUI leader Neeraj Mishra said.

He added that they would demand the resignations of Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal.

Javadekar assured them that a decision on the issues raised by them would be taken by the end of the day, Sehrawat told PTI.

A delegation of the RSS-backed ABVP also met the union minister raising similar demands, including necessary procedural changes to ensure "leak-proof" exams and early declaration of the retest dates keeping in mind other competitive exams, said a leader.

The Congress' Delhi wing, DPCC, shouted slogans outside the CBSE headquarters, demanding an independent investigation into the issue.

Earlier in the day, scores of students also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters, asking for an early resolution to their problems.

