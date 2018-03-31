CBSE Paper Leak: Search Widened For Whistleblower Who Alerted Board

The Delhi Police have widened the search for the whistleblower in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leaks case, who on three occasions alerted the education board about the leaks.

The police feel that the whistleblower who was alerting CBSE about paper leak through fax, courier and email is the same person and can prove to be a key link in this case.

Hence to locate the same, the Delhi Police have written to Google to share details of the email-id from which the CBSE chairperson was sent the mail about the paper being leaked.

Till now, police have come to know that CBSE question papers were leaked on 10 WhatsApp groups. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is questioning Admins and members of these WhatsApp groups.

The police had also interacted with the CBSE Controller of Examination to understand the process of conducting exams.

The whistleblower, according to the police, sent a fax message on March 23 to the CBSE and alleged that a coaching centre was involved in a paper leak.

The concerned person then again on March 26 sent a courier to the Rouse Avenue office of the CBSE. In the courier, answers of the Class XII Economics question paper were written on four pages. Apart from it, mobile numbers of four persons were also mentioned who allegedly received these question papers on the WhatsApp groups.

Two days later, the CBSE chairperson received an email from devn532@gmail.com at 1:39 a.m. with an attachment of 12 pages in which questions and answers of class X were written. The mail also appealed the CBSE to cancel the exams. However, the examination board did not cancel the exams.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in this connection on March 28 evening, ANI repoted.