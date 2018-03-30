The Website
30 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:39 pm National Education

CBSE Paper Leak: Police Seeks Reply From Google About E-mail Sent To CBSE Chairperson With Photos Of Question Paper

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday sought a reply from Google about an e-mail that was sent to the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal in connection with the paper leak case.
Outlook Web Bureau
CBSE Paper Leak: Police Seeks Reply From Google About E-mail Sent To CBSE Chairperson With Photos Of Question Paper

2018-03-30T15:50:03+0530

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday sought a reply from Google about an e-mail that was sent to the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal in connection with the paper leak case.

An e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.

Meanwhile, the crime branch identified over 10 WhatsApp groups, each having 50-60 members in connection with the same.

The papers of the economics exam of Class XII, held on March 26 and mathematics exam of Class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also took cognisance of the matter and assured strict action against the culprits.

As of now, the Delhi Police has interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centers in connection with the matter, ANI reported.

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Students Education National

