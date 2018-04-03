CBSE Paper Leak: No Re-Test For Class 10 Math Paper

There will be no retest of CBSE Class 10 maths exam that was allegedly leaked, the HRD ministry has confirmed.

After a thorough analysis and evaluation of answer sheets, the board came to a conclusion that the leak had not impacted the examination, held on March 28 this year.

The board assessed random sample papers today which showed no major departure from the performance of students in their internal assessment, reported The Indian Express.

The Economics question paper of Class XII and Mathematics question paper of Class X were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

The CBSE, on March 30, had announced that it would re-conduct the examination for Economics for Class 12 throughout the country on April 25.

"Consequent to a preliminary evaluation of the impact of the reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the CBSE has decided not to conduct a re-examination, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10," Education Secretary, Anil Swarup said.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE's decision to conduct a retest for Class 10 Math and Class 12 economics paper.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said since many petitions have been filed on the same issue, it would list them all for hearing on April 4.

Separately, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the CBSE about its plans, if any, to re-conduct the class 10 Maths test.

