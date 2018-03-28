CBSE Orders Re-Exam Of Class 12 Economics And Class 10 Mathematics

The CBSE on Wednesday decided to reconduct examinations foreconomicsof Class 12 and mathematics of Class 10, taking '"cognizance" of certain happenings and in the interest of "fairness".
On Monday, panic gripped students of Class 12 following claims on social media that the economics paper was leaked ahead of the exam even as the CBSE denied there was any slip-up.
Class 10 Mathematics examination was conducted on Wednesday. This was the last main paper for the class 10 students.
However, reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the paper commenced.
Messages like "the handwritten 10th CBSE paper was in circulation all over the whtsapp much before the exam held on Wednesday 28, 2018" are being circulated on WhatsApp.
Here are some of the handwritten papers"
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, had denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.
"We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official had said on Monday.
A similar incident occurred on March 15 when Delhi Government had said that it had received complaints of class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked following which a probe was ordered, even as the board had denied any leak.
"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam," the board had then said.
accounts ka bhi re conduct kariye aap log
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
I, Xavier Siby Moorkattil, a sincere student from Second Year(B-Section) of Academic Year 2017-2018, S.P.N. No. 1603179 studying Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at St. Xavier’s Technical Institute, Mahim(W), Mumbai. I wish to report an incident of Eve-Teasing faced by a teacher in the class of our college. (Note: Here I am not mentioning the teacher’s name because of she may feel uncomfortable). Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class. As soon as the teacher told students to get up and wish Good Afternoon, that time some students whistled at her. It is not only just a whistle but also a Cat-calling/Wolf-whistling. As the Practical Session of SST (Software Simulation Technique) for B3 Batch Students was off, therefore, they were having Entrepreneurship practical. I feel that the teacher had been a victim of Eve-Teasing. After being whistled by some students of B3 Batch, she just told them that whole B3 Batch will be detained from Entrepreneurship practical. According to me, this is a very less punishment to them, those students who had actually whistled to the teacher should be slapped by her or should be beaten-up by sandals. The most likely reason of why they had whistled to her is that the teacher is very lenient. It is a duty of every citizen of India including students and elders to never ignore such incidents. I am bringing this incident in a knowledge of you-all so that all of you will be alert. For this type of students, their parents should be contacted. On 13th of March, 2018; Tuesday at 9:05 am, I already complained this matter to the Principal of our college by giving a complaint letter and The Principal took the action. He contacted his parents. And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I did not complain this issue to The President of India but I already complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, the status mentions the following:-
Received by: Prime Ministers Office
Officer name: Shri Ambuj Sharma
Officer Designation: Under Secretary (Public).
Also, On Saturday, 17th of March, 2018, at 2:50 PM; I had reported this issue to a Social Activist whose name is Varun Pruthi. On Sunday, 18th of March, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.; I had reported this issue to another Social Activist whose name is Abhishek Mishra. Also, On Sunday, 18th of March 2018 at 12:42 p.m; I had reported this issue to a famous Indian Politician whose name is Arvind Kejriwal.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger. Teachers not only come to earn. They demand respect and gratitude from students. I think that the teacher was almost in tears. This should not be taken lightly.
If the Eve-Teasers are not taught a lesson, they may grow up to become a serial molester.
ZOOM THE FOLLOWING IMAGE TO SEE THE PROOF OF GRIEVANCE DESCRIPTION/STATUS WHICH I HAD ALREADY SENT TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE and I had highlighted some of the CONFIDENTIAL lines like my Registration Number, etc in the following image with black so that it should not get in the hands of the wrong person.
I Decided not to shut up but to stand up.
CAN WE STOP CALLING IT EVE-TEASING?
IT’S NOT EVE-TEASING
IT’S NOT CAT-CALLING
IT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The more we stop Sexual Harassment today, the safer will be tomorrow.
Harassing WOMEN does NOT make A MAN. It makes the person A COWARD. RESPECT AND PROTECT WOMEN that’s what makes the person A “MAN”.
I posted this issue here BECAUSE…
OTHER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT DO THIS CRIME EVER IN THEIR LIFE.
CASE FORWARDED TO HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT.
CASE RE-FORWARDED TO TECHNICAL EDUCATION.
