31 March 2018 Last Updated at 6:03 pm National News Analysis

CBSE Leaks: 2 Coaching Centre Directors Arrested, 4 Students Detained

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Six more people, including two directors of a private coaching centre here, were today apprehended in connection with the CBSE question paper leaks, police said.

Since yesterday, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been apprehended in the CBSE leak case from Jharkhand's Chatra district, they said.

The examination board came under criticism after its Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers were leaked earlier this week.

The police had yesterday detained six Class 10 students in the case.

The police said that among those apprehended today, four are students of different schools in the district and two directors of a private coaching centre here.

A Class 11 student was detained from the Navodaya Vidyalala campus here. He had hid chits containing answers of a leaked question paper in the school's bathroom, police said.

Two students are from Patna, they said.

The police said that the directors have been put under arrest.

PTI

