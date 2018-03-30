The Website
30 March 2018 National

CBSE Exam Papers Were Leaked On 10 WhatsApp Groups With 50 Members In Each Group

The members of these groups are private tutors, students and parents.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
outlookindia.com
The leaked question papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination were shared on 10 WhatsApp groups, said the police on Friday.

The Economics question paper of Class 12 and Maths question paper of Class 10 were leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and the Maths paper on March 28.

According to the police, the exam papers were circulated on 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members in each group.

The members of these groups are private tutors, students and parents.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is questioning admins and members of these WhatsApp groups.

The Crime Branch on Wednesday had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.

On Thursday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the CBSE will soon announce dates of re-examination.

However, the Opposition parties are cornering the government over the paper leaks and terming it as the government's failure.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday asked students not to sit for the CBSE re-examination.

(ANI)

