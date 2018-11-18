CBI vs CBI: Another Official Moves SC Challenging Repatriation To IB

Amidst the ongoing feud inside the Central Bureau of Investigation, another officer in the premier investigation agency has moved the Supreme Court challenging his repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau, terming it "unjustified" and "malafide".
Deputy SP Ashwini Kumar Gupta has alleged that he was repatriated to his parent Intelligence Bureau (IB) cadre as he was investigating various corruption charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma.
Gupta, in his plea, said he had joined the Intelligence Bureau in January 1999 and inducted on deputation to the CBI in July 2014, initially for three years, till June 2017.
Subsequently, he was granted one year extension in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till June 2018 after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his parent department.
"CBI wrote to IB seeking NOC again for further extension of the tenure of the Applicant in CBI till June 2019. The IB in June 2018 again gave NOC for further extension of the tenure of the applicant, which was forwarded by the CBI to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in June 2018 itself for its approval as per the procedural requirement, which is presently under process," the plea stated.
The officer claimed that "surprisingly", on the morning of October 24, 2018, the CBI repatriated him to his parent organisation on the ground that the order of his extension had not been received by the CBI.
"Whereas the fact of the matter is that the NOC from IB was received by the CBI in June 2018 before expiry of the deputation of the applicant and was forwarded to DoPT for their approval in the same month," Gupta said.
He said "singling out" of the applicant was due to the fact that he was one of the officials carrying out investigation, along with another officer A K Bassi, which led to the unearthing of crucial findings, as well as implicating Asthana in the Sterling Biotech case registered on August 30, 2017.
The officer said he along with Bassi, who has been transferred to Port Blair, visited Vadodara on October 7, 2018 and conducted the probe till October 13.
"The gist of the findings of the inquiry conducted at Vadodara...led to the establishment of 'undeniable, cogent, clear and unmistakable' link of Asthana and his family with fugitive accused Nitin and Chetan Sandesara, and that infuriated Asthana so much that he made a mention of the same in his complaint to the Cabinet Secretary on October 18," he said.
Asthana has levelled corruption allegations against Verma.
Gupta termed his repatriation as "motivated" and "malafide", urging the court to quash it.
Both Bassi and Gupta have filed applications seeking to intervene in the pending petition filed by Verma, who had approached the apex court challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave following his feud with Asthana.
Pursuant to the top court's order, the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry against Verma was conducted under the supervision of former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik. The report was filed in the court on November 12.
(PTI)
CBI vs CBI: Another Official Moves SC Challenging Repatriation To IB
Deputy SP Ashwini Kumar Gupta has alleged that he was repatriated to his parent Intelligence Bureau (IB) cadre as he was investigating various corruption charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana
Amidst the ongoing feud inside the Central Bureau of Investigation, another officer in the premier investigation agency has moved the Supreme Court challenging his repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau, terming it "unjustified" and "malafide".
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 3 Dead, 10 Injured In Amritsar Blast; Security Heightened In Neighbouring States
- Allahabad To Prayagraj: The Politics Of Name Change
- Terrorists Kidnap Another Civilian In J&K After Killing 2 Teens
- Sabarimala Row: Kerala BJP Protests Following Senior Leader's Remand, Blocks Highways
- Should Rahul Gandhi Say He Is Not A PM Candidate?
- Should Rahul Gandhi Say He Is Not A PM Candidate?
- How Calcutta Women Used Humour To Handle Sexual Harassment Before #MeToo
- Why Indian Railways Is Bad At Implementing Big-Ticket Projects
- Tamil Nadu: A State For Statues
- From Srinagar, A Tale Of 'Cabbage' And (W)Rath
- What Makes India Powerful, What Sort Of A Country We Want
- Three Security Personnel Injured In IED Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
- Sitaram Kesri, A Dalit, Was Thrown Out To Make Way For Sonia Gandhi As Congress Chief: Modi
- Army, Navy, IAF Jointly Can Win Any War In Shortest Possible Time: B S Dhanoa
- Congress Releases Third List Of Candidates In Rajasthan For 13 Constituencies
- TM Krishna Hails Concert In Delhi As 'Celebration Of Democracy'
- Government Determined To 'Capture' RBI, Says Chidambaram
- US To Make Final Conclusions On Khashoggi's Killing In Days: Donald Trump
- 'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment