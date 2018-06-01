CBI Summons P Chidambaram For Questioning In INX Media Case On June 6

The CBI on Friday summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram for questioning in the INX media case on June 6, said officials.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till July 3 in the case.

The High Court has asked him to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.

(With PTI inputs)

